BRIEF-Power Solutions International announces agreement with Weichai America Corp

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Power Solutions International Inc -
* Announces strategic investment and collaboration agreement with Weichai America Corp
* To invest $60 million in power solutions
* PSI will gain access to Weichai's International manufacturing facilities and supply chain network
* Part of agreement, Weichai America will purchase 2.7 million newly issued shares of common stock of PSI at $8.00 per share
* Says Weichai will also purchase 2.4 million shares of series B convertible perpetual preferred stock of company
* Under terms of strategic collaboration agreement, PSI, Weichai have identified specific areas of initial cooperation
* $60 million in total proceeds will be used as to refinance company's debt structure
* PSI and Weichai will establish a steering committee to oversee implementation of strategic collaboration
* On date of closing, size of company's board of directors will be increased to seven
* Company will appoint as directors 2 individuals designated by Weichai America, 1 of whom will be chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
