BRIEF-Power Solutions says previously issued consolidated financials for FY ended Dec. 31, 2014, Q1 ended March 31, 2015 should be restated

April 7 Power Solutions International Inc
:
* Power Solutions - determined co’s previously issued
consolidated financials for FY ended Dec. 31, 2014 & Q1 ended
March 31, 2015 should be restated
* Power solutions international - the financials should be
restated to reflect the impact of certain errors involving
revenue recognition
* Power solutions international - expects restated financial
statements for 2014, 2015, 2016 fiscal years to result in a
shift of recognized revenues
* Power solutions international - shift of recognized
revenues is from prior to subsequent periods in amount of about
$48 million to $74 million for 3 year period
Source text (bit.ly/2nKOuZ8)
