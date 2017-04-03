版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 21:13 BJT

BRIEF-Powermat says Samsung to include wireless charging as standard feature in newest phone

April 3 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd:

* Powermat says Samsung to include wireless charging as standard feature in newest phone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
