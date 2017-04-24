版本:
BRIEF-Poydras Gaming Q4 net loss of $2.9 mln

April 24 Poydras Gaming Finance Corp:

* Poydras Gaming Finance Corp announces 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial results

* Qtrly net loss of $2.9 million, compared to $1.0 million in q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
