公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 9日 星期四 02:46 BJT

BRIEF-PPG Industries exploring potential deal with Akzo Nobel- Bloomberg

March 8 Akzo Nobel Nv

* PPG Industries exploring potential deal with Akzo Nobel- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2mZdRup Further company coverage:
