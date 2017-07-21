FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 小时内
BRIEF-PPG Industries sees sequentially lower net sales for performance coatings in Q3 2017
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月21日 / 晚上8点58分 / 18 小时内

BRIEF-PPG Industries sees sequentially lower net sales for performance coatings in Q3 2017

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 21 (Reuters) - PPG Industries Inc:

* Says in Q3 of 2017, expect sequentially lower net sales for performance coatings, due to normal business seasonality

* Says in Q3 of 2017, expect net acquisition-related sales to add $20 million to $25 million to performance coatings segment sales

* Based on current exchange rates, expect foreign currency translation not to have significant impact on Q3 performance coatings segment sales and income

* Says in architectural coatings businesses, for Q3, anticipate consistent industry demand trends in each region sequentially - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2txSCDB) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below