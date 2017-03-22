BRIEF-PPG makes revised proposal to combine with Akzonobel

BRIEF-Allianz, Capital One invest tax equity in Broadview wind farm
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
March 22 PPG Industries Inc:
* Press release - PPG makes revised proposal to combine with Akzonobel
* PPG Industries Inc - proposal of eur90.00 per ordinary share of Akzonobel
* PPG Industries- including assumption of net debt and minority interests, proposed transaction is valued at approximately eur24.5 billion, or $26.3 billion
* PPG Industries - PPG's revised proposal reflects annual run rate synergies of at least $750 million, which could be achieved from combination of two companies
* PPG Industries Inc - "PPG continues to believe that its initial proposal presented a unique and compelling value for Akzonobel and its shareholders"
* PPG Industries Inc - "PPG remains willing to meet with Akzonobel"
* Revised proposal is comprised of cash of eur57.50 and 0.331 share of PPG common stock
* PPG - submitted proposal to boards of Akzonobel to combine their respective businesses by way of public offer for all ordinary shares of Akzonobel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 24 London copper fell on Wednesday after credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded China due to its massive debt, with muted trade expected ahead of the release later in the session of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. "After a set of less-than-positive U.S. data, a debt (agency) downgrading China, Noble struggling ... and the banks reporting a 29-percent drop in commodities revenue, th
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2