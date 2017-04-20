BRIEF-PPG reports Q1 EPS of $1.29

April 20 PPG Industries Inc
* PPG reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.29 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.32 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q1 earnings per share $1.29
* Reiterated commitment to deploy at least $2.5 billion-$3.5
billion cash on acquisitions and share repurchases in years 2017
and 2018 combined
* Q1 2017 net sales of about $3.6 billion, up 1 percent
versus prior year
* Remain willing to engage with Akzonobel, continue to
believe a combination of 2 cos is in best interest of both
companies' stakeholders
* Unfavorable foreign currency translation impacted net
sales by nearly 2 percent, or about $65 million in quarter
* Q1 2017 adjusted net income from continuing operations was
$1.35 per diluted share
