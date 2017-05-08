BRIEF-PPG says is "disappointed" that Akzo Nobel has again refused to enter into negotiation

May 8 Ppg Industries Inc
* PPG issues statement
* Is "disappointed" that Akzonobel has once again refused to
enter into a negotiation regarding a combination of two
companies
* "Akzonobel chairs stated up front that they did not have
intent nor authority to negotiate"
* Akzonobel chairs did not share any concerns regarding
PPG's proposal
* Will review full details of Akzonobel's response issued
today
* Can confirm CEO and lead independent director met chairman
of supervisory board of Akzonobel and CEO and chairman of board
of management of Akzonobel
