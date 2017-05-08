版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 15:33 BJT

BRIEF-PPG says is "disappointed" that Akzo Nobel has again refused to enter into negotiation

May 8 Ppg Industries Inc

* PPG issues statement

* Is "disappointed" that Akzonobel has once again refused to enter into a negotiation regarding a combination of two companies

* "Akzonobel chairs stated up front that they did not have intent nor authority to negotiate"

* Akzonobel chairs did not share any concerns regarding PPG's proposal

* Will review full details of Akzonobel's response issued today

* Can confirm CEO and lead independent director met chairman of supervisory board of Akzonobel and CEO and chairman of board of management of Akzonobel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐