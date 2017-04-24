BRIEF-PPG submits revised proposal to AkzoNobel to combine companies

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Ppg Industries Inc
* PPG submits revised proposal to Akzonobel to combine companies
* Revised proposal includes increased price of eur 96.75 (cum dividend) per Akzonobel ordinary share, an increase of eur 6.75 per share
* PPG is prepared to commit to a significant reverse break-up fee to demonstrate confidence that required antitrust approvals can be obtained
* Including assumption of net debt and minority interests, proposed transaction is now valued at approximately eur 26.9 billion, or $28.8 billion
* "PPG believes its revised proposal is vastly superior to Akzonobel's new standalone plan, as articulated on April 19, 2017"
* Revised proposal provides additional details, significant commitments to ensure combined business serves best interests of akzonobel stakeholders
* PPG'S revised proposal is comprised of cash of eur 61.50 and 0.357 shares of PPG common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: