June 1 PPG INDUSTRIES INC

* PPG ANNOUNCES DECISION TO WITHDRAW PROPOSAL AND NOT PURSUE OFFER FOR AKZONOBEL

* ‍PPG MADE FINAL DECISION TODAY AFTER CAREFUL CONSIDERATION, INCLUDING STAKEHOLDER INTERESTS OF BOTH COMPANIES​

* PPG - ‍WITHDRAWN ITS PROPOSAL TO COMBINE WITH AKZONOBEL AND WILL NOT PURSUE A PUBLIC OFFER FOR ALL ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF AKZONOBEL​

* PPG INDUSTRIES INC - ‍AKZONOBEL'S BOARDS "HAVE CONSISTENTLY REFUSED TO ENGAGE AND DID NOT RESPOND TO OUR CALL OR LETTER​"