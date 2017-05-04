BRIEF-PPL Corp reports Q1 adjusted non-GAAP EPS of $0.62 from cont ops

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 PPL Corp :
* Updates fy 2017 earnings per share view $2.02 to $2.22
* PPL corporation reports first-quarter earnings
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms projected compound annual earnings per share growth rate of 5 to 6 percent from 2017 through 2020
* Reaffirms FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25 from continuing operations
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations
* Reaffirms targeted dividend growth of 4 percent a year from 2017 through 2020
* Qtrly operating revenues $1,951 million versus $2,011 million
* Q1 revenue view $2.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.02 to $2.22
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Qtrly earnings from ongoing operations per share $ 0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.