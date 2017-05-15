BRIEF-PRA Group agrees to settle with IRS

May 15 PRA Group Inc:
* PRA Group agrees to settle with IRS
* Reached a settlement with irs in regards to notices of
deficiency for tax years ended December 31, 2005 to December 31,
2012
* PRA Group-under deal,subject to court approval, will
utilize a new tax methodology to recognize net finance
receivable revenue effective tax year 2017
* Company will not be required to pay any interest or
penalties related to prior periods
* PRA Group -settlement should have no direct impact on
reported earnings as co not required to pay interest or
penalties related to prior periods
* Do not expect this to have any material impact on ability
to purchase nonperforming loans
