版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-PRA Group announces $1.2 billion credit facility

May 8 PRA Group Inc:

* PRA Group Inc announces $1.2 billion credit facility

* PRA Group Inc - expanded facility has 5 -year term and total facility size of $1.2 billion consisting of $450 million term loan facility and $755 million revolving loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐