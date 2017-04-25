BRIEF-Pra Health Sciences Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

April 25 Pra Health Sciences Inc:
* Pra Health Sciences Inc - reaffirming full year 2017
service revenue guidance between $1.795 billion and $1.835
billion
* Pra Health Sciences, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017
results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Pra health sciences inc - reaffirming full year 2017 gaap
net income per diluted share between $2.46 and $2.56
* Pra Health Sciences Inc - reaffirming full year 2017
adjusted net income per diluted share between $3.08 and $3.18
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.14, revenue view $1.81
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
