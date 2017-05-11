BRIEF-Prairie Provident Average Q1 2017 production of 5,637 boe/d, up 71 pct

May 10 Prairie Provident Resources Inc

* Announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Average q1 2017 production of 5,637 boe/d (55% liquids), a 71% increase over same period in 2016

* Says ppr continues to expect significant 2017 production per share growth (target of 55%)

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations $0.06

* Forecast 2017 adjusted funds from operations between $31 - $35 million

