版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid

May 2 Prairiesky Royalty Ltd:

* Prairiesky receives TSX approval for renewed normal course issuer bid

* Currently intends to only use $44.0 million to effect NCIB purchases over next 12 months (approximately $3.7 million per month) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
