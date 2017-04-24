版本:
BRIEF-Prairiesky reports avg royalty production of 26,812 boe per day

April 24 Prairiesky Royalty Ltd:

* Prairiesky announces first quarter 2017 results

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - in quarter, average royalty production of 26,812 boe per day, 49 pct liquids

* Qtrly funds from operations of $67.3 million or $0.28 per share

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd qtrly revenues of $80.3 million including $73.5 million of royalty revenue

* Prairiesky Royalty Ltd - "Prairiesky will apply to Toronto stock exchange to renew its NCIB for an additional one year period" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
