BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada, Ilyushin sign MOU

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 United Technologies Corp
* Pratt & whitney canada and ilyushin sign a memorandum to complete a feasibility study in support of il-114-100 regional aircraft program restart
* Pratt & whitney canada - signed mou with ilyushin joint stock company of russia to explore restart of il-114-100 regional turboprop program with pw127h engines
* Pratt & whitney canada - under mou, co will support initial program restart by providing 2 pw127h engines for il-114-100 regional turboprop aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.