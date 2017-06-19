版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada, Ilyushin sign MOU

June 19 United Technologies Corp

* Pratt & whitney canada and ilyushin sign a memorandum to complete a feasibility study in support of il-114-100 regional aircraft program restart

* Pratt & whitney canada - signed mou with ilyushin joint stock company of russia to explore restart of il-114-100 regional turboprop program with pw127h engines

* Pratt & whitney canada - under mou, co will support initial program restart by providing 2 pw127h engines for il-114-100 regional turboprop aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
