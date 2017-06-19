版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 01:59 BJT

BRIEF-Pratt & whitney canada signs definitive agreement to supply its pw150 engine family powerplant

June 19 Pratt & whitney canada

* Pratt & whitney canada - signed definitive agreement to supply its pw150 engine family powerplant; pw150c, to power avic aircraft ma700 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐