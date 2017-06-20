版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 16:08 BJT

BRIEF-Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts

June 20 Pratt & Whitney Canada:

* Pratt & Whitney Canada signs maintenance contracts covering more than 300 auxiliary power units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐