BRIEF-Praxair CEO Stephen Angel's 2016 total compensation $13 mln vs $15.1 mln

March 15 Praxair Inc

* Praxair inc - ceo stephen angel's 2016 total compensation was $13 million versus $15.1 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
