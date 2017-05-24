版本:
中国
2017年 5月 25日

BRIEF-Praxair confirms agreement in principle regarding deal with Linde AG

May 24 Praxair Inc

* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties

* Co, Linde AG would combine their businesses in a merger of equals under a new holding company through an all-stock transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
