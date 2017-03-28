BRIEF-Praxair Inc's subsidiary signs long-term contract to supply Rolls-Royce

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share
March 28 Praxair Inc:
* Praxair Inc - Praxair Surface Technologies subsidiary was awarded a long-term contract by leading aero engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce
* Praxair Inc - over 10-year contract, PST will apply its tribomet abrasive coatings to rotating components in jet engines of wide-body aircraft
* Praxair Inc - project, which will begin in mid-2017, will be serviced from PST'S coating operations in Indianapolis and weston-super-mare, England
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation