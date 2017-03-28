版本:
BRIEF-Praxair Inc's subsidiary signs long-term contract to supply Rolls-Royce

March 28 Praxair Inc:

* Praxair Inc - Praxair Surface Technologies subsidiary was awarded a long-term contract by leading aero engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce

* Praxair Inc - over 10-year contract, PST will apply its tribomet abrasive coatings to rotating components in jet engines of wide-body aircraft

* Praxair Inc - project, which will begin in mid-2017, will be serviced from PST'S coating operations in Indianapolis and weston-super-mare, England Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
