BRIEF-Praxair signs long-term agreement with Celanese to supply carbon monoxide, oxygen and nitrogen in the U.S. Gulf coast

Feb 21 Praxair Inc

* Praxair Inc - has signed a 15-year agreement to supply Celanese Corporation with carbon monoxide, as well as oxygen and nitrogen, in U.S. Gulf coast

* New facilities and pipeline assets will begin operations in year 2020

* Praxair Inc - Praxair will build new air separation unit on nitrogen, oxygen pipeline network that will provide industrial gases required by Celanese

* Praxair Inc- new plants and pipeline expansions require a combined investment of more than $300 million