BRIEF-Precise Biometrics signs license agreement with and NXP, sees revenues from Q1

March 28 Precise Biometrics

* Says Precise Biometrics and NXP sign license agreement for fingerprint software

* Says is currently projecting that some initial revenues generated under agreement will be recognized starting from Q1 of 2017

* Says per unit license fee is volume dependent and cannot be forecasted by Precise Biometrics at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
