BRIEF-Preferred Apartment announces acquisition of a 296-unit multifamily community in Tampa, Florida

March 3 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc

* Preferred apartment communities inc says financed acquisition by assuming existing first mortgage loan from new york life insurance company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
