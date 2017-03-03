BRIEF-Preferred Apartment announces acquisition of a 296-unit multifamily community in Tampa, Florida

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
March 3 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc
* Preferred apartment communities, inc. Announces acquisition of a 296-unit multifamily community in tampa, Florida
* Preferred apartment communities inc says financed acquisition by assuming existing first mortgage loan from new york life insurance company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.