版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:23 BJT

BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities announces proposed public offering of common stock

May 8 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Says offering 2.75 million common shares

* Preferred apartment communities inc - to use net proceeds from offering to purchase additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐