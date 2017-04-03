版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 18:57 BJT

BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities announces acquisition of a 247-unit multifamily community in Williamsburg, Virginia

April 3 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. announces acquisition of a 247-unit multifamily community in Williamsburg, Virginia

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc says financed acquisition utilizing a portion of proceeds from a 1031 exchange transaction sale earlier in quarter

* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc says also financed acquisition by a first mortgage loan from Berkadia Commercial Mortgage Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
