BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities Inc says acquired asset through New Market Properties Llc

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 24 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc announces acquisition of a grocery-anchored shopping center
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - acquired asset through its wholly-owned subsidiary New Market Properties Llc
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - company financed acquisition utilizing a non-recourse first mortgage loan from principal life insurance company
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - first mortgage loan is about $11.5 million, bears interest at fixed rate of 3.99% per annum and matures on May 1, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: