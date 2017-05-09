版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities reports pricing of common stock offering

May 9 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces pricing of common stock offering

* Says public offering of 2.75 million common shares priced at $15.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
