BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities reports qtrly core FFO per share $ 0.32

Feb 27 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc
:
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc reports results for
fourth quarter 2016
* Sees FY 2017 core FFO per share $1.40 to $1.48
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $285 million to $315 million
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc qtrly FFO per share $
0.24
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc qtrly core FFO per
share $ 0.32
* Preferred Apartment Communities Inc - project total
revenues to be in range of $285 million - $315 million for full
year 2017
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
