BRIEF-Preferred Apartment Communities says quarterly dividend of $0.235/shr

April 17 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc :

* Preferred Apartment Communities-board declared quarterly dividend on common stock of $0.235/share for Q2 2017, up about 6.8 pct versus prior qtrly dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
