BRIEF-Preferred Bank receives negotiating permit from state of California to raise new common stock

June 26 Preferred Bank-

* Preferred Bank receives negotiating permit from state of california to raise new common stock

* Preferred Bank - received ‍negotiating permit from department of business oversight to raise up to $50 million in new capital​

* Preferred Bank - plans to raise capital through an at market transaction in installments

* Preferred Bank - permit will expire on december 20, 2017 and specifically allows preferred bank to offer to sell securities

* Preferred Bank - ‍bank plans to raise capital through an at market transaction in installments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
