BRIEF-Preferred Bank receives negotiating permit from state of California to raise new common stock

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as market takes a relook at ECB chief's comments
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
June 26 Preferred Bank-
* Preferred Bank receives negotiating permit from state of california to raise new common stock
* Preferred Bank - received negotiating permit from department of business oversight to raise up to $50 million in new capital
* Preferred Bank - plans to raise capital through an at market transaction in installments
* Preferred Bank - permit will expire on december 20, 2017 and specifically allows preferred bank to offer to sell securities
* Preferred Bank - bank plans to raise capital through an at market transaction in installments
* Alleghany Capital Corporation to invest in Wilbert Funeral Services
June 28 South Dakota meat processor Beef Products Inc has settled its defamation and libel suit against American Broadcasting Company and its reporter Jim Avila, BPI said in a statement on Wednesday.