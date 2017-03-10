版本:
BRIEF-Preformed Line Products Q4 earnings per share $0.99

March 10 Preformed Line Products Co:

* Preformed Line Products announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.99

* Q4 sales $86.43 million versus $91.96 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
