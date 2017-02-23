BRIEF-PREIT reports Q4 FFO per share of $0.57

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust
* Preit reports fourth quarter 2016 results; introduces 2017 guidance and multi-year outlook
* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.64 to $1.74
* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.57
* Qtrly comparable store sales per square foot across portfolio increased 7.4 pct
* Qtrly same store noi increased by $3.1 million to $72.2 million
* Introducing its earnings guidance for year of net loss between $0.10 and $0.00 per diluted share
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures in range of $225 to $250 million
* Sees 2017 same store noi growth, excluding lease terminations in range of 1.0 pct to 2.0 pct
* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2017 same store NOI - consolidated $221 million - $224 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.