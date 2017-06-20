版本:
2017年 6月 21日

BRIEF-Premier Diversified Holdings closes $270,000 private placement

June 20 Premier Diversified Holdings Inc -

* Premier Diversified Holdings Inc closes $270k private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
