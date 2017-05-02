版本:
BRIEF-Premier Financial Bancorp Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.34

May 2 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc:

* Premier Financial Bancorp Inc reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Premier Financial Bancorp Inc - net interest income for quarter ended march 31, 2017 totaled $13.996 million, up $941,000, or 7.2pct, from $13.055 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
