2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Premier Financial Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.32

March 1 Premier Financial Bancorp Inc

* Premier Financial Bancorp Inc announces 2016 annual financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.32

* Premier Financial Bancorp Inc says net interest income for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 totaled $13.436 million, up 14.7%, from $11.710 million during Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
