BRIEF-Premier Foods says renews partnership with Mondelez International

May 8 Premier Foods Plc:

* Agrees renewed relationship with Mondelēz International for strategic global partnership for Cadbury cake

* Signed 'heads of terms' for a strategic global partnership with Mondelēz International

* Deal to renew company's long-standing licence to produce and market Cadbury branded cake and Ambient dessert products

* Once finalised, new licence will run until 2022, with an option for company to extend this to 2025

* Already developing plans to launch Cadbury cake in two new significant markets in 2017/18