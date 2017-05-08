BRIEF-Premier Foods says renews partnership with Mondelez International

May 8 Premier Foods Plc:
* Agrees renewed relationship with Mondelēz International
for strategic global partnership for Cadbury cake
* Signed 'heads of terms' for a strategic global partnership
with Mondelēz International
* Deal to renew company's long-standing licence to produce
and market Cadbury branded cake and Ambient dessert products
* Once finalised, new licence will run until 2022, with an
option for company to extend this to 2025
* Already developing plans to launch Cadbury cake in two new
significant markets in 2017/18
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)