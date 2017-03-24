BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines Q4 shr C$0.16

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 24
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 23 Premier Gold Mines Ltd
* Premier Gold Mines reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
* Qtrly consolidated production of 81,511 ounces of Gold and 98,401 ounces of Silver
* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.16
* Says company is currently targeting between an aggregate of 125,000 and 135,000 ounces of Gold production for 2017
* Says Mercedes mine is also expected to produce 325,000 to 350,000 ounces of Silver during 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey was reopened late on Tuesday night after it was shut down when 131 people were evacuated from a United Airlines flight after flames were spotted coming from one of the jet's engines.