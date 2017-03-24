BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines Q4 shr C$0.16

March 23 Premier Gold Mines Ltd

* Premier Gold Mines reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results

* Qtrly consolidated production of 81,511 ounces of Gold and 98,401 ounces of Silver

* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.16

* Says company is currently targeting between an aggregate of 125,000 and 135,000 ounces of Gold production for 2017

* Says Mercedes mine is also expected to produce 325,000 to 350,000 ounces of Silver during 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: