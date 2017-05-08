BRIEF-Premier reports Q3 revenue $379.8 million

BRIEF-Regional Management enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
May 8 Premier Inc
* Premier Inc. Reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter results
* Q3 revenue $379.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $401.9 million
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52
* Q3 loss per share $1.58
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says updated fiscal 2017 guidance
* Premier Inc says qtrly supply chain services segment revenue rose 34% and performance services segment revenue increased 10%
* Sees 2017 total net revenue $1,432.0 million - $1,472.0 million
* Says narrowing and adjusting guidance to reflect reduced revenue contributions from company's integrated pharmacy business
* Premier Inc says narrowing and adjusting 2017 guidance to also reflect more moderate full-year growth expectations for performance services segment
* Premier Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP adjusted fully distributed eps $1.89 - $1.94 versus previous guidance eps of $1.80 - $1.93
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.88, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Updates prices with close of stock markets) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 20 Brazil's stocks extended losses on Tuesday after a Senate committee rejected a proposal to streamline labor laws while falling oil prices hurt the currencies of crude exporters. The labor law proposal in Brazil, rejected in the social affairs committee by 10 to 9 votes, now moves to the constitutional and justice committee before its heads to the floor for a full vote.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.