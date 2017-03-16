BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Q4 earnings per share C$0.67

March 16 Premium Brands Holdings Corp

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.67

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.71

* Premium Brands Holdings corporation announces record fourth quarter 2016 results and 10.5 pct increase in its dividend

* Q4 revenue C$532.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$509.2 million

* Premium brands holdings corp says 10.5 pct increase in quarterly dividend rate to $0.42 per share or $1.68 per share on an annual basis

* Premium brands holdings - in terms of timing, specialty foods expects majority of its organic volume growth in 2017 to be in latter half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)