BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Q4 earnings per share C$0.67

US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as Fed minutes release draws near
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
March 16 Premium Brands Holdings Corp
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.67
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share C$0.71
* Premium Brands Holdings corporation announces record fourth quarter 2016 results and 10.5 pct increase in its dividend
* Q4 revenue C$532.6 million versus I/B/E/S view C$509.2 million
* Premium brands holdings corp says 10.5 pct increase in quarterly dividend rate to $0.42 per share or $1.68 per share on an annual basis
* Premium brands holdings - in terms of timing, specialty foods expects majority of its organic volume growth in 2017 to be in latter half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
TORONTO, May 24 Canada's biggest stock exchange operator, TMX Group Ltd, said on Wednesday it plans to expand its use of blockchain technology, pitching a service for buyers and sellers of natural gas that should help speed up and simplify transactions.
* Says plan can help cos exceed save more than $3 bln post merger (Adds details, shares)