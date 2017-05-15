BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.52

Corruption watchdog's attack on central bank stuns South Africa
* Watchdog wants to change SARB's role of protecting rand value
May 15 Premium Brands Holdings Corp
* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 dividend
* Q1 revenue c$478.2 million versus I/B/E/S view c$492.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.52
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Is maintaining its guidance for its 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin to be in 8.5% to 9.0% range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Watchdog wants to change SARB's role of protecting rand value
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Lonestar resources announces retirement of its 12% second lien notes