版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 07:51 BJT

BRIEF-Presbia announces extension of rights offering

Feb 22 Presbia Plc

* Presbia announces extension of rights offering

* Presbia says extended shareholder rights offering for up to 4.5 million of its ordinary shares until March 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
