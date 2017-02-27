BRIEF-Presidio Holdings Ltd sees IPO of up to 16.7 million shares of common stock - sec filing

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Presidio Holdings Ltd
* Presidio Holdings Ltd - sees IPO of up to 16.7 million shares of common stock - sec filing
* Presidio Inc says estimated initial public offering price is between $14.00 and $16.00 per share
* Presidio Holdings - intends to use about $124.2 million of IPO net proceeds to repurchase all of our 10.25% senior subordinated notes
* Presidio Holdings - intends to use about $108.4 million of IPO net proceeds to redeem a portion of 10.25% senior notes Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lqrZZ2) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing