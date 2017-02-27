版本:
BRIEF-Presidio Holdings Ltd sees IPO of up to 16.7 million shares of common stock - sec filing

Feb 27 Presidio Holdings Ltd

* Presidio Holdings Ltd - sees IPO of up to 16.7 million shares of common stock - sec filing

* Presidio Inc says estimated initial public offering price is between $14.00 and $16.00 per share

* Presidio Holdings - intends to use about $124.2 million of IPO net proceeds to repurchase all of our 10.25% senior subordinated notes

* Presidio Holdings - intends to use about $108.4 million of IPO net proceeds to redeem a portion of 10.25% senior notes Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lqrZZ2) Further company coverage:
