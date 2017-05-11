BRIEF-Prestige Brands Holdings reports Q4 earnings per share $0.21

BRIEF-Galapagos says share capital increase arising from warrant exercises
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
May 11 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc:
* Prestige Brands Holdings Inc reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results; provides fiscal 2018 outlook
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54
* Q4 revenue $240.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $234.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $2.58 to $2.68
* Sees FY 2018 GAAP earnings per share $2.50 to $2.60
* Q4 earnings per share $0.21
* Sees revenue growth of 18pct to 20pct in 2018
* Sees adjusted free cash flow of $205 million or more in 2018
* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.67, revenue view $1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b
