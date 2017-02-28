BRIEF-PRGX Global Q4 earnings $0.01/shr from continuing operations

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 PRGX Global Inc
* PRGX Global, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations
* Q4 revenue $39.2 million versus $35 million
* PRGX Global Inc qtrly total diluted loss per share $0.01
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
