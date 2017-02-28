版本:
BRIEF-PRGX Global Q4 earnings $0.01/shr from continuing operations

Feb 28 PRGX Global Inc

* PRGX Global, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.01 from continuing operations

* Q4 revenue $39.2 million versus $35 million

* PRGX Global Inc qtrly total diluted loss per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
