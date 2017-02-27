版本:
BRIEF-Priceline Group reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $14.21

Feb 27 Priceline Group Inc:

* Priceline Group - qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $14.21

* Priceline Group - qtrly earnings per share $13.47

* Priceline Group Inc - Q4 total revenues $ 2.35 billion versus $2.0 billion last year

* Sees Q1 non-GAAP net income per diluted share $ 8.25 to $ 8.65

* Priceline Group - sees Q1 GAAP net income per diluted share $7.50 to $7.90

* Sees Q1 room nights booked up 20pct to 25pct

* Q4 earnings per share view $13.01, revenue view $2.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 total gross travel bookings up 17pct to 22pct

* Priceline Group Inc sees 1st quarter 2017 total gross travel bookings (constant currency) up 19pct to 24pct

* Q1 earnings per share view $10.62 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text:(bit.ly/2lNvY4V) Further company coverage:
