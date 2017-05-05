版本:
BRIEF-Pricesmart says April sales rose 4.4 percent

May 5 Pricesmart Inc:

* Pricesmart announces april sales

* April sales rose 4.4 percent to $236.6 million

* April same store sales rose 2.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
